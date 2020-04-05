Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online

Megadeth's full performance from Resurrection Fest 2018 in Viveiro, Spain is now streaming online as part of Knotfest.com's full live concert series.

Knotfest kicked off the special weekly series on March 27th with Lamb Of God's full set from 2019 installment of the Resurrection Festival, and followed up April 3rd with Megadeth's 2018 set.

Dave Mustaine and company played the following songs: "The Conjuring", "The Threat Is Real", "My Last Words", "Take No Prisoners", "Sweating Bullets", "She-Wolf", "Tornado of Souls", "Dystopia", "Symphony of Destruction", "Peace Sells..." and "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due".

Fans that missed the original stream can watch it via Knotfest.com's YouTube channel below:





