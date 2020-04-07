Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum shared a new video via social media of himself performing the group's classic ballad "Patience".

Sorum said in the Instagram clip, "Here I am again with my guitar. I'm out in the backyard here in the desert. You see my palm trees. It's getting a little chilly, so I put on this wooly hat in tribute to Izzy Stradlin, one of the writers of this next song.

"I was very fortunate to play with my old bandmates on this song. Obviously, I was on the drums. I'm gonna play it for you tonight on the guitar and sing it. I hope you enjoy my version. This one's called 'Patience'." Watch the video here.





