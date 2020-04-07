Metallica Stream Complete 2009 Copenhagen Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a complete 2009 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark as the latest edition of their special series "Metallica Mondays."

The band were filmed at the city's Forum København on July 22, 2009 during the second of a five-night stand at the venue as part of the group's World Magnetic tour in support of 2008's "Death Magnetic."

The newly-launched weekly series - which debuted with a 2019 show at Ireland's Slane Castleand continued with a 2017 concert in Paris, France - sees the band premiere full concert footage every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube and Facebook feeds.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation recently donated $350,000 to assist in coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. The group are providing four grants to four organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, including Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation, and The USBG National Charity Foundation. Watch the concert here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





