(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have scored a US Top 5 debut with their new album, "Gigaton." The record has also entered the Billboard Rock Albums Chart this week at No. 1.
Produced by Josh Evans and the group, Billboard reports the Seattle outfit's first studio record in seven years enters the Billboard 200 at No. 5 with opening week sales of 63,000 equivalent album units, of which 57,000 are in album sales, while 6,000 are in streaming equivalent album (SEA) units and less than 1,000 are in track equivalent albums (TEA) units.
According to the music industry outlet, "Gigaton" performed particularly well on vinyl, selling 14,000 copies, the second-largest week on vinyl for a 2020 release.
"Gigaton" is Pearl Jam's 11th studio album, and all 11 of those have reached the top five on the influential US chart. Read more and stream the track "Quick Escape' here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'
Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour
Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event
Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video
Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'
Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video
Pearl Jam To Rock Apollo Theater For Special Show
Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover- Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment- Rocklahoma Forced To Cancel Festival- Iron Maiden- more
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover
Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment
Rocklahoma Forced To Cancel Festival
Iron Maiden Tour Canceled Over Covid-19 Pandemic
Pearl Jam Top Rock Chart With 'Gigaton'
Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Bangles Cover With Susanna Hoffs
The Psychedelic Furs Delay Release Of New Album 'Made Of Rain'
Unconditional Arms Release New Album 'Formation'