Pearl Jam Top Rock Chart With 'Gigaton'

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have scored a US Top 5 debut with their new album, "Gigaton." The record has also entered the Billboard Rock Albums Chart this week at No. 1.

Produced by Josh Evans and the group, Billboard reports the Seattle outfit's first studio record in seven years enters the Billboard 200 at No. 5 with opening week sales of 63,000 equivalent album units, of which 57,000 are in album sales, while 6,000 are in streaming equivalent album (SEA) units and less than 1,000 are in track equivalent albums (TEA) units.

According to the music industry outlet, "Gigaton" performed particularly well on vinyl, selling 14,000 copies, the second-largest week on vinyl for a 2020 release.

"Gigaton" is Pearl Jam's 11th studio album, and all 11 of those have reached the top five on the influential US chart. Read more and stream the track "Quick Escape' here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour

Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event

Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video

Pearl Jam To Rock Apollo Theater For Special Show

Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos

More Pearl Jam News



