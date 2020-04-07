.

Wolfheart Deliver The Hammer With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-07-2020

Wolfheart

Wolfheart have released a music video for their new single "The Hammer". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Wolves Of Karelia," which comes out April 10th.

Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen had this to say, "'The Hammer' is the best song to describe the Finnish perseverance and willpower. 'Never surrender, Never retreat, The last defender, The hammer of the north'.

"Those lines really underline the fact that no matter what the conditions were, the enemy had to be stopped. Nature was the anvil and you had to become a hammer, and between those two, no invading army could survive.

"With the video we wanted to reflect the brotherhood in the band and the crew in contrast to the wrath of the lyrics." Watch the video below:


