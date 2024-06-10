Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Finnish melodic death metal band Wolfheart have unleashed a music video for their new single "Grave". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Draconian Darkness".

The album was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed, and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen, and the record will be released on September 6, 2024, via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Vocalist/guitarist Tuomas said of the new track, "Grave was the first song that was written for the album and became the beacon that was leading the whole production of the album.

"Push the dark elements even further from the light to give maximum contrast to the melodies and huge choruses. From every album we have clear favourites for live songs and Grave stands on the podium unchallenged."

Related Stories

Wolfheart Unplug For New 'Aeon Of Cold' Video

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video

Kataklysm Release 'Cut Me Down' Video

News > Wolfheart