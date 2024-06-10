.

Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

06-10-2024
Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Finnish melodic death metal band Wolfheart have unleashed a music video for their new single "Grave". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Draconian Darkness".

The album was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed, and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen, and the record will be released on September 6, 2024, via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Vocalist/guitarist Tuomas said of the new track, "Grave was the first song that was written for the album and became the beacon that was leading the whole production of the album.

"Push the dark elements even further from the light to give maximum contrast to the melodies and huge choruses. From every album we have clear favourites for live songs and Grave stands on the podium unchallenged."

Related Stories
Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Wolfheart Unplug For New 'Aeon Of Cold' Video

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video

Kataklysm Release 'Cut Me Down' Video

News > Wolfheart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

5FDP Score 11th Consecutive No. 1- Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands- more

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- The Offspring Share First Song From New Album SUPERCHARGED- more

Day In Country

Celebrate Father's Day With Luke Combs- Kenny Chesney Hits New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour- more

Reviews

Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!

Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas

Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch Score 11th Consecutive No. 1

Bastardane & OTTTO Team Up For The Reconquest Tour

Bywater Call To Headline Blues Power LIVE

Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Paul McCartney In The Studio For 'Flowers In The Dirt' Anniversary

Singled Out: Evan Boyer's Mockingbird & Monticello

Metallica Stream Live Debut Of 72 Seasons Epic 'Inamorata'

From Ashes To New Share 'Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)'