.

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Keavin Wiggins | 01-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song
Cover art courtesy Napalm Records

Wolfheart have released lyric video for their new song "Skull Soldiers" that features guest vocals from Petro Solovey of Wolfanger. It is the title track to their forthcoming EP.

The "Skull Soldiers" is set to be released on March 5th. Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen had this to say about the title cut and new single, "I wanted the first single to be as heavy and crushing as possible in our standards so it would reflect the theme in the best possible way.

"The lyrics also are heavily connected to the Skull Soldiers themselves, and Petro from Ukrainian band Wolfanger provided awesome guest vocals in his native language, adding another level to the brutality." Check out the song and the tracklisting below:

Skull Soldiers EP tracklisting:


1. Skull Soldiers
2. Hereditary
3. Aeon of Cold (Acoustic)
4. Reaper (Live)

"Skull Soldiers" Lyric Video:


Related Stories


Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video

Wolfheart Deliver The Hammer With New Video

More Wolfheart News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video- Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video- Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video

Bad Religion Stream New Track 'Emancipation Of The Mind'

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography

Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth

Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances

Styx In The Studio For Paradise Theatre's 40th Anniversary

Singled Out: Moon Fever's Cocaine