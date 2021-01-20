Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Wolfheart have released lyric video for their new song "Skull Soldiers" that features guest vocals from Petro Solovey of Wolfanger. It is the title track to their forthcoming EP.
The "Skull Soldiers" is set to be released on March 5th. Frontman Tuomas Saukkonen had this to say about the title cut and new single, "I wanted the first single to be as heavy and crushing as possible in our standards so it would reflect the theme in the best possible way.
"The lyrics also are heavily connected to the Skull Soldiers themselves, and Petro from Ukrainian band Wolfanger provided awesome guest vocals in his native language, adding another level to the brutality." Check out the song and the tracklisting below:
Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video
Wolfheart Deliver The Hammer With New Video
