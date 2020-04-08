August Burns Red Release 'Bones' Video

August Burns Red have released a music video for their new single "Bones." The track comes from the band's latest studio album "Guardians."

Brent Rambler had this to say about the new clip, "The video for 'Bones' is possibly the coolest music video we've ever done. It takes the song title quite literally, and creates an awesome and visually stunning video.

"It was a weird video for us to shoot, because for the vast majority of it we had to stand perfectly still, so all of the x-ray and other effects could line up properly.

"That's definitely a departure from a usual music video where you are supposed to bang your head as hard as possible all day long. We've been at this for a while so our old 'Bones' (wink) were happy for the change of pace." Watch the video below:





