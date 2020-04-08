Jordan Rudess Announces GeoShred Play Free Download and Event

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess has announced that the GeoShred Play app is being offered as a free download for a limited time and Jordan will be hosting a GeoShred Play Facebook Live session this Friday.
Rudess sent over the following details: "As we unite around the globe to fight this pandemic together it's more important than ever to social distance and stay home. The GeoShred Team wants to play our part in keeping your spirits lifted and your creativity flowing, through this time of uncertainty.
"From April 4 to 17, 2020, GeoShred Play will be available for download free of charge. We have certainly found solace and healing through the power of music and we hope it can do the same for you. Be well and safe everybody and have a great time shredding.
"Jordan Rudess will provide a GeoShred Play Facebook Live session on Friday April 10 12PM NY - 9:30PM India - 5PM London - 9AM CA here.
Jordan Rudess Leads Guest On Richard Henshall (Haken) Album
Dream Theater' Jordan Rudess' Wired For Madness Inspired New Book
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces KeyFest Event
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go- Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar- Music Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine- Metallica- more
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go
Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Nickelback Documentary Coming Very Soon
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Bad Company In The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' Anniversary
Supergroup Teeth Release Covid-19-Inspired Song 'Deathrace
Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Home Video Of Rolling Stones Classic Jam