Jordan Rudess Announces GeoShred Play Free Download and Event

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess has announced that the GeoShred Play app is being offered as a free download for a limited time and Jordan will be hosting a GeoShred Play Facebook Live session this Friday.

Rudess sent over the following details: "As we unite around the globe to fight this pandemic together it's more important than ever to social distance and stay home. The GeoShred Team wants to play our part in keeping your spirits lifted and your creativity flowing, through this time of uncertainty.

"From April 4 to 17, 2020, GeoShred Play will be available for download free of charge. We have certainly found solace and healing through the power of music and we hope it can do the same for you. Be well and safe everybody and have a great time shredding.

"Jordan Rudess will provide a GeoShred Play Facebook Live session on Friday April 10 12PM NY - 9:30PM India - 5PM London - 9AM CA here.





