Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go

(hennemusic) Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee confirms the band's summer stadium tour is on schedule for its June 18 launch in Jacksonville, FL, in a new interview with Billboard magazine.

The series will see the reunited rockers joined by Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts for the US trek. "Everything's still a go," Lee tells Billboard. "We're all in constant communication. [Bassist] Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You're talking multiple stadiums, so it's like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, 'Are you f--king kidding me?!' That's our mission right now, and it's definitely headed in that direction."

Lee has been hunkered down at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, working on the tour and a new solo record, and says he feels like he and fans will be able to let loose when life begins to return a sense of pre-virus normalcy.

"By the time all this apocalyptic bulls--t is over, I think everyone's going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the best time ever. I really do," he adds. "I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives...

"...right now, we're just taking everything, kind of as they say in AA, one day at a time. That's all you're in control of. Who knows what's going to happen years from now, so let's go do this [tour], and then we'll reassess after we trip these [shows] out." here.

