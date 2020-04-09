Ozzy and Tony Iommi Brought Closer Together Amid Covid-19

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi revealed that he has been in constant contact with his former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne recently amid the coronavirus pandemic and Ozzy's health issues.

Iommi shared the news while speaking to Birmingham Live about how he has been keeping busy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said, "I've washed the car, cleaned the garage out, done all those little jobs that you realize needed doing, just like everyone else. Maria and I have been binge-watching TV, too - we've been doing Ozark and Boardwalk Empire - and I've been playing guitar. It's a bit like being on tour without getting out to play. You're stuck in the room each night.

"Neighbours have dropped a note through the door asking if I want any shopping. They're looking out for the poor old sod! I think this has brought us all closer. I'm even in touch with Ozzy every day as he gets over his own health problems in Los Angeles."





