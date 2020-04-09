.

Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam have announced that two members of the band will be interacting with fans in a special Reddit AMA session later today (April 9th).

Stone Gossard and Mike McCready will be taking fans questions on the digital platform beginning at 4PM PST / 7PM EST. Fans can tune into the session here.

Gossard and McCready will be taking questions from fans about the band, their brand new studio album "Gigaton" and more, according to the announcement.


