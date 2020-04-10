.

Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online

Keavin Wiggins | 04-10-2020

SlipknotEvent poster courtesy Cosa Nostra

Slipknot's full headline set from last year's Download Festival will be streamed online as this week's installment of Knotfest.com's free streaming series.

The full performance will stream today, Friday, April 10th at 6pm EDT/3pm PDT and will also feature a Q&A live chat with Slipknot bassist Vman throughout the performance here.

The Slipknot Download Festival broadcast follows the previous installments featuring Lamb Of God and last week's set from thrash legends Megadeth.

Slipknot have also announced that they will premiere 3 exclusive merch items - a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants - during the stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to Covid-19 relief charities, which will be available from SlipknotMerch.com


