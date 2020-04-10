Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online

Event poster courtesy Cosa Nostra Event poster courtesy Cosa Nostra

Slipknot's full headline set from last year's Download Festival will be streamed online as this week's installment of Knotfest.com's free streaming series.

The full performance will stream today, Friday, April 10th at 6pm EDT/3pm PDT and will also feature a Q&A live chat with Slipknot bassist Vman throughout the performance here.

The Slipknot Download Festival broadcast follows the previous installments featuring Lamb Of God and last week's set from thrash legends Megadeth.

Slipknot have also announced that they will premiere 3 exclusive merch items - a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants - during the stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to Covid-19 relief charities, which will be available from SlipknotMerch.com





Related Stories

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

Slipknot, Staind, FFDP Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

More Slipknot News



