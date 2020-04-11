Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming an extended video trailer as the latest preview to the forthcoming live package, "London To Vegas." The set presents a pair of concert films: "Hysteria At The O2", which delivers a full December 2018 album performance of the band's 1987 smash, "Hysteria", and, "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood", featuring footage from their Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theatre.
Both films come with bonus features, with the London material rounded out by the mini-documentary, "Hysteria: Then And Now", while fans can access behind-the-scenes video from Vegas.
"London To Vegas" will be available in multiple formats, including limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD and digital format releases. Packed in a 10" box with a 40-page hardback book, the package is completed with audio from both concerts.
Originally set to be issued April 24, the group has changed its schedule during the global health crisis. "Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19," says Def Leppard, "we have decided to postpone the release date of all the London To Vegas formats to May 29th.
"Stay safe, and keep on rockin'." Watch the preview trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
