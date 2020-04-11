Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan shared in an interview how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the band and their crew and what they are doing to help those that work for the group.

Duff was a guest on The Triple R podcast and had this to say about the pandemic's shutdown on the economy, "I don't know what the outcome of this is gonna be in jobs. My most important thing right now is keeping the people that work for me employed. We have eighty-plus people on our crew that we're terrified about right now.

"We have to figure out what we're gonna do and keep them from losing their house or something like that. The only thing I can do is keep the people that work for me employed. I'm able to do that. I think it's a responsibility. I think it's patriotic, whether they're working or not.

"We have truck drivers. And we have hotels that we've booked, we have all the people that work in those hotels, the people who are working in parking lots and concessions, and everybody works for us, which is a big traveling group.

"We have riggers and carpenters and lighting people. And then, of course, the backline, people at the monitor, the sound people. And it adds up. Every time we go into a city, people come from outside the city and get their hotels to come stay and see us play and buy food at restaurants and all that kind of stuff. So we bring small economies to these cities we go to, and everybody's gonna feel it, of course."

"So, yeah, we feel a responsibility to get back out there. Of course, we can't until it's safe. So we sit here. We talk about it. We try to keep abreast of everything that's going on daily."





