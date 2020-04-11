Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have postponed their upcoming European tour in support of "Gigaton" to next year "in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic." The Seattle outfit previously postponed a spring tour of North America.

Set to begin in late June, the month-long trek was a mix of headline gigs and festival appearances that also included a single UK date at London's Hyde Park in July as part of the annual British Summer Time series.

Advising fans that the dates have been postponed until June/July 2021, Pearl Jam adds "we are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able.

"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert dates. Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes.

"As previously announced, London's BST Hyde Park festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement: bst-hydepark.com

"We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





