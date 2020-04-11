(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have postponed their upcoming European tour in support of "Gigaton" to next year "in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic." The Seattle outfit previously postponed a spring tour of North America.
Set to begin in late June, the month-long trek was a mix of headline gigs and festival appearances that also included a single UK date at London's Hyde Park in July as part of the annual British Summer Time series.
Advising fans that the dates have been postponed until June/July 2021, Pearl Jam adds "we are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able.
"All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled concert dates. Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes.
"As previously announced, London's BST Hyde Park festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement: bst-hydepark.com
"We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!" Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans
Pearl Jam Top Rock Chart With 'Gigaton'
Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Quick Escape'
Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline
Pearl Jam Postpone North American Tour
Pearl Jam Announce Gigaton Cinema Premiere Event
Pearl Jam Get Animated For 'Superblood Wolfmoon' Video
Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'
Pearl Jam Release Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach lll) Video
Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp- Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour- Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Duff Shares Pandemic's Impact On Guns N' Roses Camp
Pearl Jam Postpone Gigaton European Tour
Def Leppard Share Expended Preview Of London To Vegas
Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview
Supergroup Kill The Lights Release 'Plagues' Video
Leon Bridges And John Mayer Release 'Inside Friend'
Liam Gallagher Plans Free Concert For Healthcare Workers
Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions