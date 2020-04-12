Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online

Slipknot's full headline set from last year's Download Festival in now streamed online after premiering as this week's installment of Knotfest.com's free streaming series.
The Slipknot Download Festival broadcast follows the previous installments featuring Lamb Of God and last week's set from thrash legends Megadeth.
Slipknot also premiered three exclusive merch items (a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants) during Friday's stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to Covid-19 relief charities, which will be available from SlipknotMerch.com. Watch the full performance below:
