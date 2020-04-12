Slipknot's Download 2019 Performance Streaming Online

Slipknot's full headline set from last year's Download Festival in now streamed online after premiering as this week's installment of Knotfest.com's free streaming series.

The Slipknot Download Festival broadcast follows the previous installments featuring Lamb Of God and last week's set from thrash legends Megadeth.

Slipknot also premiered three exclusive merch items (a t-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants) during Friday's stream, with 10% of the profits being donated to Covid-19 relief charities, which will be available from SlipknotMerch.com. Watch the full performance below:





Related Stories

Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Slipknot Postpone Live Dates Due To Corona Virus

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot Reveal Knotfest At Sea Lineup

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

Slipknot's Jim Root Signature Fender Guitar Coming

Slipknot Announce 2020 Knotfest Roadshow Tour

Slipknot Aim To Reveal Unreleased Material

More Slipknot News



