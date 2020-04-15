Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'

Asking Alexandria have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Down To Hell". The track is the follow-up to their hit single "Antisocialist".

Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say about the new track, "We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol', rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny.

"From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn't stop! It's a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"

The song will appear on the band's forthcoming album "Like A House On Fire", which will be hitting stores on May 15th. Watch the visualizer video below:





