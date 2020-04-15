Asking Alexandria have released a visualizer video for their brand new song "Down To Hell". The track is the follow-up to their hit single "Antisocialist".
Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say about the new track, "We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol', rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny.
"From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn't stop! It's a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!"
The song will appear on the band's forthcoming album "Like A House On Fire", which will be hitting stores on May 15th. Watch the visualizer video below:
Asking Alexandria Release 'Antisocial' Video
Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song
Asking Alexandria Announce Like A House On Fire Tour
Asking Alexandria Expand Album For LP5 DLX
Asking Alexandria Share The Violence Remix
Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video
Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows
Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19
Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'
Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'
Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)