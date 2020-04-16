Trivium Stream 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones'

Trivium are streaming their brand new track "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones". The song comes from their forthcoming album "What The Dead Men Say", which is set to be released on April 24th.
Corey Beaulieu had this to say about the new track, "The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones.
"The first thing I came up with was, 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song.
"But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalog." Stream the song below:
