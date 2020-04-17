.

Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video

Bruce Henne | 04-17-2020

Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Steve Perry covers The Beach Boys' classic, "In My Room", in a newly-released video the former Journey frontman has shared from home isolation during the current global health crisis.

"One late night, I was sitting in my room thinking about so many things," Perry explains. "This song came into my mind, and it brought me some comfort. I hope it does the same for you. Stay safe."

The tune was featured on the California band's third album, 1963's "Surfer Girl"; it was also issued a b-side to the "Be True To Your School" single (from 1963's "Little Deuce Coupe" album), with both songs earning US Top 40 status. Watch the video here.

