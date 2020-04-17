(hennemusic) Steve Perry covers The Beach Boys' classic, "In My Room", in a newly-released video the former Journey frontman has shared from home isolation during the current global health crisis.
"One late night, I was sitting in my room thinking about so many things," Perry explains. "This song came into my mind, and it brought me some comfort. I hope it does the same for you. Stay safe."
The tune was featured on the California band's third album, 1963's "Surfer Girl"; it was also issued a b-side to the "Be True To Your School" single (from 1963's "Little Deuce Coupe" album), with both songs earning US Top 40 status. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review
Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review
Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes 2019 In Review
Journey's Neal Schon Invited Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour 2019 In Review
Journey's Steve Perry Releases Video For Christmas Classic
Journey Icon Steve Perry Releases New Christmas Song
Journey's Steve Perry Promises New Music This Year
Journey Icon Steve Perry Goes Inside Traces Collaboration
Journey Icon Steve Perry Streaming New Single
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special- Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video- Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Added To One World Together At Home Special
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Whitesnake Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success
The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage
Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
Joe Bonamassa Surprising Fans With New Song and Chat