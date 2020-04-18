From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video

From Ashes To New have released a music video for their brand new single "Panic." The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album.
The group filmed the music video in Rochester, NY in the final days before the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine. Matt Brandyberry explained, . "It was a race against the clock to get it all together. Our director ended up losing employees because they didn't want to put themselves at risk, which is understandable.
"They had to scrounge up some crew members to get it together and we had to travel to get a hotel that was willing to let us stay there and we had to find places that were open for us to eat.
"Overall, it was a difficult scenario. It was almost like a Book Of Eli post-apocalyptic situation where it was like fend for yourself." Watch the video below:
