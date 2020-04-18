.

From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

From Ashes To New

From Ashes To New have released a music video for their brand new single "Panic." The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming studio album.

The group filmed the music video in Rochester, NY in the final days before the Covid-19 coronavirus quarantine. Matt Brandyberry explained, . "It was a race against the clock to get it all together. Our director ended up losing employees because they didn't want to put themselves at risk, which is understandable.

"They had to scrounge up some crew members to get it together and we had to travel to get a hotel that was willing to let us stay there and we had to find places that were open for us to eat.

"Overall, it was a difficult scenario. It was almost like a Book Of Eli post-apocalyptic situation where it was like fend for yourself." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video

Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America

Gatecreeper Release 'From The Ashes' Video and Announce Tour

From Ashes To New Launching Tour In Support Of The Future

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

More From Ashes To New News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online- The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passes 1 Billion Views- John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special- more

Reviews

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online

The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passes 1 Billion Views

John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special Episode

Europe Unplug To Aid Covid-19 Fight

Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video

From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video

Black Orchid Empire Release 'Death From Above' Visualiser

Disconnected Release 'Unstoppable' Video