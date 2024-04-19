From Ashes To New Are 'One Foot In The Grave' With Aaron Pauley For Expanded 'Blackout'

From Ashes To New have released "One Foot In The Grave (feat. Aaron Pauley from Of Mice & Men)," and shared a haunting CGI world music video directed by longtime collaborator JosiahX.

The track comes from the just announced expanded digital deluxe edition of their chart topping 2023 concept album, "Blackout", which will be released on June 7th. SRO sent over the details:

Of the new song Case says: "'One Foot in the Grave' is an invigorating track that blends genres and pushes boundaries. The collaboration with Aaron has been an incredible journey, fusing our unique styles to create something truly special. We can't wait for our fans to experience it."

BLACKOUT (DELUXE) will consist of the album's original 12 tracks, plus six bonus tracks. Also, amongst the new tracks is the currently rising Top 20 single "Barely Breathing (feat. Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current)," which has garnered over 8 million streams and views since February.

Additional cuts include a feature from Yelawolf; a Sullivan King remix of their Top 5-charting radio single "Nightmare"; and an acoustic version of their single "Hate Me Too." The latter song landed in the Top 10 Active Rock radio charts and was listed in Loudwire's "Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2023."

On the deluxe release of BLACKOUT vocalist DANNY CASE is ready "With these new tracks and collaborations, our biggest record yet just went to the next level. We're thrilled to bring our fans, a couple new, exciting songs as well as some mind-blowing features from a handful of artists that we love."



FROM ASHES TO NEW - BLACKOUT (DELUXE) Track Listing:

1. Heartache

2. Nightmare

3. Hate Me Too

4. Hope You're Happy

5. Barely Breathing

6. Dead To Me

7. Monster In Me

8. Echoes

9. Armageddon

10. Legacy

11. Until We Break (feat. Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire)

12. Broken By Design

13. Barely Breathing (feat. Against The Current) *

14. One Foot In The Grave (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men) *

15. Live Before I'm Dead (Hours) *

16. Monster In Me (feat. Yelawolf) *

17. Nightmare (Sullivan King Remix) *

18. Hate Me Too (Acoustic) *

*new bonus track

FROM ASHES TO NEW - "THE BLACKOUT TOUR PT. 2"

with Point North, Ekoh, Phix and elijah

4/30 Albany, NY - Empire Live

5/1 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/2 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

5/4 New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

5/5 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

5/6 New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

5/8 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/9 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

5/10 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ~

5/12 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

5/13 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

5/15 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans ~

5/16 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ~

5/18 Rochester, NY - Water St. Music Hall ~

5/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

5/20 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

5/23 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre ~

5/24 Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

5/25 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

5/27 Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/28 Austin, TX - Emo's

5/29 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

5/30 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

6/2 Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom ~

6/3 Springfield, MO - Gillioz ~

6/5 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/6 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6/7 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

6/8 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6/12 Denver, CO - Summit

6/13 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre ~

JULY FESTIVAL DATES

7/19 Caddott, WI - Rock Fest ^ ~

7/20 Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest ^ ~

7/21 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration ^ ~

FALL FESTIVAL DATES

9/27 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^ ~

10/13 Sacramento, CA -Aftershock ^ ~

^ festival appearance (FATN only)

* no Point North

~ non-Live Nation date

