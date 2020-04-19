.

Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special

Bruce Henne | 04-19-2020

Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder performed the new Pearl Jam song, "River Cross", from isolation during an April 18 global broadcast in support of the fight against COVID-19.

The intimate version of the closing track from the Seattle outfit's latest record, "Gigaton", was featured on the "One World Together At Home" broadcast event that saw artists performing hits and classic covers from their homes, including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and John Legend, among others.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the broadcast raised $127.9 million from corporate donations in support of the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


