The Lickerish Quartet Supergroup Stream New Song

Supergroup The Lickerish Quartet have released a lyric video for their new track "Fadoodle". The song comes from their forthcoming EP," Threesome Vol. 1," which will be released on May 15th.

The group features Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus).

Dover had this to say, "Well, I'm always looking for new ways to say dirty things. I found a big list of naughty words from back in the day for what people used to denote fornication. It's fascinating, because this has the distinction of being a pop song that has the world's oldest slang yet is released in the 21st Century."

Manning added, , "This one has that eighth-note driving thing that was a big part of the glitter sound of the early punk wave, so it's got that kind of energy right out of the gate.

"Thankfully, once we had Eric's lyric in place, it was just a free-for-all in having fun with the vocal interplay." Watch the video below:





