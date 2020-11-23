Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video

The Lickerish Quartet have released a new song and video called "Snollygoster Goon," which is the first single from the group's forthcoming EP.

The new EP release will be entitled "Threesome Vol. 2 EP", and it is scheduled to hit stores on January 8, 2021 via Stranger Danger Records and Tapes.

The band features former Jellyfish bandmates Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus).

Dover had this to say about the new single, A frenetic forensic foray into classic old as civilization themes involving. greed, graft and corruption as applied to any political sphere.

"The music is Adderall based in theory to reflect the absolute breakneck speed at which the corruption flourishes. The snake oil salesman kissing babies, the saccharine unimaginative public image." Watch the video below:

