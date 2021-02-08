The Lickerish Quartet Share 'The Dream That Took Me Over' Video

Cover art courtesy Cannonball

The Lickerish Quartet have released a music video for their new single "The Dream That Took Me Over". The song comes from the supergroup's new EP "Threesome Vol.2."

The band features Roger Joseph Manning Jr., Tim Smith and Eric Dover (members of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Slash’s Snake Pit, Finn Brothers, Alice Cooper, Air and Beck, and they are all formerly of Jellyfish.)

Dover had this to say about the song, “You are driving without a destination lured by the wanderlust of your own making. You turn up the stereo volume and continue along, moonlight reflecting off the chrome of your vehicle.

"We invite you to put the top down and take a ride into the inner dialectic of our conflicted protagonist as we answer the question: Is there equilibrium in the chaos or does science hold the key?”. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet 2020 In Review

Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video

The Lickerish Quartet Supergroup Stream New Song

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet

News > The Lickerish Quartet