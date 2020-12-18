.

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-18-2020

Cover art courtesy ABC

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet was a top 20 story of March 2020: Jellyfish stars Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith have reunited to form a new group called The Lickerish Quartet and are giving fans the first taste of their forthcoming EP.

The group will be releasing their debut EP, entitled "Threesome Vol. 1" on May 15th and have released the first single from the effort, a track called "Lighthouse Spaceship.".

Roger Manning had this to say, "While touring with Jellyfish, it was pretty clear to me that both Eric and Tim had plenty to say as writers in their own right.

"All these years later, it was like picking up where we left off in many ways. Ultimately, the songs go on their own journeys, but I also think our collective vocal sound puts a stamp on all of them, no matter who's singing lead. That's what really joins it all together."

Smith added, "It's a good feeling knowing we found a way to blend together again as the three of us, and then find new ways to explore our ideas.

"I think all the songs we did make something magical out of the mundane aspects of daily life." Check out the first track below:


