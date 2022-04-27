The Lickerish Quartet Share New Days Video

Cover art

(Cannonball PR) Jellyfish offshoot The Lickerish Quartet have released a music video for their new single "New Days", which comes from their forthcoming EP, "Threesome Vol.3".

The band features ex-Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus) and we were sent the following details about the new EP:



Set for release on 20th May 2022 in Europe, on British indie Lojinx, Threesome Vol.3 makes its way into the world via remote writing, recording, and mixing. The challenges we've all faced these last years forced Roger, Eric and Tim to finalise this EP through a series of emails, and phone calls. Home recording studios were redesigned and outfitted to complete the final four songs that were originally written together in 2017.

Threesome Vol.3 completes the trilogy started with the release of Threesome Vol.1 in 2020, which was called a "masterpiece" by many critics and fans alike. Threesome Vol.2 was released in early 2021, and its first single, "Snollygoster Goon," showed another side of the band and its versatility as writers, singers and musicians.



"Fortunately", the EP's first single, streaming now, is a bouncy tune sung by Tim Smith that drips with the signature harmonies and melodic structures THE LICKERISH QUARTET have been known for, alongside a deeper, darker lyric that speaks to the universal ideas of heaven, hell, dogma and belief. As a co-write with their executive producer, Adam W. James, Eric's slide guitar soloing, Roger's keyboards and string arrangement, and Tim's melodic bass lines combine for the listener to perhaps harken back to early FM radio hits of the '70s.



"New Days", the second single from the EP, is also streaming now. Sung by Roger, it's a tale of remembering the past with the longing psychedelic hope of the future. Eric's lyric touches pastoral images of optimistic youth and shaping moments with the desire to keep moving forward, onward, and probably westward. Lush reverberant guitars, grooving bass and drums, with evolving vocal harmonies celebrate the hope we all share for new beginnings.



"You All Alone" starts with a jarring string ensemble as Eric's lead vocal then weaves a story of obsession and pursuit. Jagged drums and bass, razor wire guitars and another excellent string arrangement by Roger leads our hero towards satisfaction, but at what cost? Who is the hunter, and who is the hunted?



"In The Meantime" rounds out the EP. Sung by Tim, the song ponders where do YOU go when you are feeling the crush of a world you no longer recognize? Topical, but also timeless, "In The Meantime" proffers to float rather than sink or swim. The theme of burying down deep is married to a pulsing, shouting wall of guitar sound and fury, but with a non-violent narrative. Those most precious things that bring us happiness - to love someone, do something, or have something to hope for - are sung about with fearlessness. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

The Lickerish Quartet Share 'The Dream That Took Me Over' Video

Jellyfish Stars Reunite For New Band The Lickerish Quartet 2020 In Review

Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video

The Lickerish Quartet Supergroup Stream New Song

News > The Lickerish Quartet