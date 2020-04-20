.

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic

Bruce Henne | 04-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performed an acoustic version of the band's 2004 hit, "Wake Me Up When September Ends", on the "One World Together At Home" COVID-19 benefit broadcast on April 18.

The fourth single from "American Idiot" was a Top 10 hit in the US and several other countries while helping the project sell 16 million copies worldwide, including 6 million in the States alone.

Armstrong's performance on the benefit - streamed live by hennemusic in support of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - mixed images of the rocker at home with footage of empty streets as the global community attempts to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of the virus while work on a vaccine continues in earnest.

Curated by Lady Gaga and featuring performances by Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and a number of others, the event raised $127.9 million from corporate donations for the WHO's pandemic response efforts. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover

Green Day Reveal Rescheduled Asian Tour Dates

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

More Green Day News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour- Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album- Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman- Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert- more

Reviews

David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

advertisement
Latest News

Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour

Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album

Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman

Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week

Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series

Currents Deliver 'A Flag To Wave' Video

August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video

Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video