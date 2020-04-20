Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong performed an acoustic version of the band's 2004 hit, "Wake Me Up When September Ends", on the "One World Together At Home" COVID-19 benefit broadcast on April 18.

The fourth single from "American Idiot" was a Top 10 hit in the US and several other countries while helping the project sell 16 million copies worldwide, including 6 million in the States alone.

Armstrong's performance on the benefit - streamed live by hennemusic in support of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - mixed images of the rocker at home with footage of empty streets as the global community attempts to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of the virus while work on a vaccine continues in earnest.

Curated by Lady Gaga and featuring performances by Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and a number of others, the event raised $127.9 million from corporate donations for the WHO's pandemic response efforts. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





