Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner keyboard player Michael Bluestein has released a video for his new track "Why Corona?," which was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We were sent these details: "Initially created as a humorous take on Bluestein's time in quarantine while in the studio, the track also expresses emotions of fear, loss and hope.

"Produced and written by Bluestein, "Why Corona?" includes a cello feature by esteemed cellist Dave Eggar and backup vocals by Tina Terry.

"Lyrics were co-written by Michael Bluestein & Lisa Maria Feige, and the video was directed and edited by Jeff Savenick." Watch the video below:





