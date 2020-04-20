Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner keyboard player Michael Bluestein has released a video for his new track "Why Corona?," which was inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We were sent these details: "Initially created as a humorous take on Bluestein's time in quarantine while in the studio, the track also expresses emotions of fear, loss and hope.
"Produced and written by Bluestein, "Why Corona?" includes a cello feature by esteemed cellist Dave Eggar and backup vocals by Tina Terry.
"Lyrics were co-written by Michael Bluestein & Lisa Maria Feige, and the video was directed and edited by Jeff Savenick." Watch the video below:
