Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2020

Volbeat

Volbeat are taking advantage of the pandemic shutdown down time by relaunching their long-running "Official Bootleg" series with the release of a new live video.

The acclaimed Danish rockers have relaunched the popular series with the release of a live performance video of the song "Leviathan," which is the latest single from their most recent album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound".

The clip was captured during the band's 2019 show Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The video was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman and Shelby Cude and Jacob Hansen mixed the audio. Check out the video below:


