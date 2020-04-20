Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series

Volbeat are taking advantage of the pandemic shutdown down time by relaunching their long-running "Official Bootleg" series with the release of a new live video.

The acclaimed Danish rockers have relaunched the popular series with the release of a live performance video of the song "Leviathan," which is the latest single from their most recent album "Rewind, Replay, Rebound".

The clip was captured during the band's 2019 show Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The video was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman and Shelby Cude and Jacob Hansen mixed the audio. Check out the video below:





Related Stories

Volbeat Break U2 Chart Record

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Volbeat Forced To Cancel Show Due To Strike

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

More Volbeat News



