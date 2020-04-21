Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'That Thing You Do' In Adam Schlesinger Tribute

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of the title track to the 1996 film, "That Thing You Do", in the latest installment of his weekly series No Fun Mondays.
"Today's song is a tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger and the incredible music he wrote," shared Armstrong, "including this one."
The former bassist of Fountains Of Wayne brought the New York singer/songwriter to the attention of the masses - as did "That Thing You Do" and a number of other film soundtracks - and his work with Ivy and the supergroup Tinted Windows; Schlesinger passed away on April 1 at the age of 52 of complications brought on from COVID-19.
Armstrong launched his cover song series with a Tommy James and the Shondells classic, which was followed by a Johnny Thunders track, a 1986 Bangles hit written by Prince, and a tune originally done by San Francisco, CA punk outfit The Avengers.
"Welcome to No Fun Mondays," announced Armstrong at the project's launch. "Going to release a cover song every week until we're let back out into the world." Check out this week's cover here.
