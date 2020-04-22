.

Alter Bridge Postpone Spring Headline Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge have announced that they have been forced to postpone their upcoming U.S. Walk The Sky headline tour, due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus shutdown.

The trek was to feature support from Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia. The band had this to say about the postponement, "To the entire Alter Bridge family:

We hoped that it wouldn't come to this, but as some of you have already heard; unfortunately, due to recent changes around the globe created by the recent Covid-19 situation, the May headline tour of the United States with Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will be postponed.

"The health and safety of everyone attached to these shows (fans, artists, crew members, venue staff, etc) is our main priority. More information regarding rescheduled dates will be available in the future.

"We look forward to the time when we can all come together and celebrate music as the community and family we are. Until then, Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Safe..."


