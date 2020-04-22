Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance

(hennemusic) Clutch live-streamed a three-song performance from their jam room space on April 21, and the band are sharing video following the event.

The Maryland outfit delivered 2009's "50,000 Unstoppable Watts", 1993's "El Jefe Speaks" and 2003's "Willie Nelson" in a "test" feed for possible future events.

"Hey folks... we are going to run a live stream test at 4p.m. EST," announced the group. "It'll be short, but we are trying to teach these old dogs a new trick."

Clutch - who recently shared an update on their touring plans as the live music industry remains on lockdown due to social distancing policies - revealed plans to host more streams moving forward.

"That's gonna be it for now," said singer Neil Fallon. "We would like to play more. I'm sure you would like to hear songs, too. But this is a test. We'll do something more robust in the future. We're eventually gonna get more cameras - trick it out a little bit. This is kind of a learn-by-doing exercise.

"As far as touring goes, we would much rather be onstage smelling you," he added. "That'll come around ... not sure when. But a lot of things are in motion."

Following the event, Clutch admit there's more tweaking to be done as they work to improve their production for next time. "Listening to playback. Holy smokes the gain was pegged," shared the band on social media about audio levels for their live mix. "We will remedy. Thanks for all who attended. We'll figure this out." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance

Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates

Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set

Clutch Release New Version Of 'Spacegrass'

Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour

Clutch To Play Different Sets At Each ChutchMas Show

More Clutch News



