.

Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Dead Company

Dead & Company have announced that they have made the difficult decision to cancel their U.S. Summer Tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The trek was scheduled to begin with a two night stand at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO on July 10th and 11th and wrap up with two nights at Fenway Park in Boston on August 7th and 8th.

The band had this to say about the cancelation, "Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, we have no choice but to cancel Dead & Company's Summer Tour 2020.

"The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band's touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.

"We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive."


