Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35

Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35, according to a social media post from his bandmate. A cause of death was not revealed.

The band's frontman Ronnie Radke broke the news to fan via Twitter. He shared some photos of Jones and wrote, "I'll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling In Reverse.

"Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest in peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken." See Ronnie's full tweet here.





