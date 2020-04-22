Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released visualizer video for new single "Survivor." The video was created instead of a traditional live active video due to the Covid-19 shutdown.
Stapp had this to say about the song, "'Survivor' is about a mindset when facing adversity," says Scott. "Holding on to faith, positive affirmation, self-realization, speaking and believing things into reality are all elements of this mentality.
"It's a mindset that helps give you strength to keep fighting, enduring, and maintaining the courage to continue to fight to make it to the other side, to overcome, to win, to survive." Watch the video below:
Scott Stapp Releases 'Survivor' Video and Announces Tour
Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell Deaths Inspired Scott Stapp's 'Gone Too Soon'
Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer
Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details
Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Releases Song From New Album
Rolling Stones Lead Together At Home Album Lineup- Beatles Announce Online Sing-A-Along Watch Party- Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video- The Ghost Inside- more
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Rolling Stones Lead Together At Home Album Lineup
Beatles Announce Online Sing-A-Along Watch Party
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
The Ghost Inside Return With 'Aftermath' and Announce Album
Alter Bridge Postpone Spring Headline Tour
Scott Stapp Releases 'Survivor' Visualizer Video
Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance
Blues Pills Postponing Release Of New Album