Scott Stapp Releases 'Survivor' Visualizer Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Scott Stapp

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released visualizer video for new single "Survivor." The video was created instead of a traditional live active video due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

Stapp had this to say about the song, "'Survivor' is about a mindset when facing adversity," says Scott. "Holding on to faith, positive affirmation, self-realization, speaking and believing things into reality are all elements of this mentality.

"It's a mindset that helps give you strength to keep fighting, enduring, and maintaining the courage to continue to fight to make it to the other side, to overcome, to win, to survive." Watch the video below:


