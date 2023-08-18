Scott Stapp Delivers New Song 'Higher Power'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released a lyric video for his brand new single, "Higher Power," which comes from his forthcoming album with Napalm Records. Born during the dark and difficult isolation of quarantine, "Higher Power" is a propulsive track that turns the singer's own near-death experiences into an acknowledgement of grace.
Stapp says about "Higher Power": "Life's mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness. For others, whether it's through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that's greater than the individual."
The new single and upcoming album (to be announced) continues Stapp's triumphant Napalm-fueled return to the top of radio and album charts in the US and UK, which began with the 2019 release of The Space Between the Shadows. That album debuted at #3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart; #3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart; #4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart; #10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart; and #10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the US, while landing at #3 on the UK's official Rock and Metal Chart.
"Higher Power" was written by Scott Stapp and Scott Stevens, and produced by longtime collaborators Scott Stevens and Marti Fredericksen. The single was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Ted Jensen.
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Tonight's Rock To Remember Concert Lineup
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert
Puddle Of Mudd, Scott Stapp, Sugar Ray Lead Honeymoon Rock Fest
Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release- Dio Limited Edition Box Sets- Green Day Expand 'Dookie'- more
Luke Combs Releases Live Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car'- Old Dominion Announce 'Memory Lane' Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'
Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album
Scott Stapp Delivers New Song 'Higher Power'
Parkway Drive Stream 'Don't Close Your Eyes Reissue
The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album
Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'
Bad Wolves Premiere 'Legends Never Die' Video
Singled Out: Pamela McNeill's Give Back My Love (Reimagined)