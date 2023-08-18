Scott Stapp Delivers New Song 'Higher Power'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released a lyric video for his brand new single, "Higher Power," which comes from his forthcoming album with Napalm Records. Born during the dark and difficult isolation of quarantine, "Higher Power" is a propulsive track that turns the singer's own near-death experiences into an acknowledgement of grace.

Stapp says about "Higher Power": "Life's mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness. For others, whether it's through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that's greater than the individual."

The new single and upcoming album (to be announced) continues Stapp's triumphant Napalm-fueled return to the top of radio and album charts in the US and UK, which began with the 2019 release of The Space Between the Shadows. That album debuted at #3 on the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart; #3 on the Billboard Current Hard Music Albums chart; #4 on the Billboard Record Label Independent Current Albums chart; #10 on the Billboard Current Physical Albums chart; and #10 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart in the US, while landing at #3 on the UK's official Rock and Metal Chart.

"Higher Power" was written by Scott Stapp and Scott Stevens, and produced by longtime collaborators Scott Stevens and Marti Fredericksen. The single was mixed by Chris Baseford and mastered by Ted Jensen.

