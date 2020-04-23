Pearl Jam Bring Gigaton Visual Experience To Apple TV

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are bringing the Gigaton Visual Experience to Apple TV. The band and Apple TV are offering the Gigaton Visual Experience free to all Apple TV app users for seven days before being available to rent or buy; the preview starts Friday, April 24 at 12 AM ET
"I'm excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances" explains producer Josh Evans. "It's truly a unique way to experience this album."
The Pearl Jam audiovisual album experience is only available as a limited time event on Apple TV 4K and on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac users.
To experience the album in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, viewers will need an Apple TV 4K (paired with a Dolby Atmos and/or Dolby Vision enabled device) or compatible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook device. Read more here.
