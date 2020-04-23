Slipknot Reschedule Knotfest Japan For Early 2021

Slipknot have announced that Knotfest Japan will be happening January 10th and 11th of 2021, after this year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The lineup for the event for this year will be remain the same with the exception of Trivium, who will no longer be taking part due to a scheduling issue.
Tickets for the 2020 event will be honored on the new dates and refunds are available until May 20th for fans who choose not to attend next year's event. Visit the official site for more details here.
