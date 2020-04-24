Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance

(hennemusic) Clutch delivered their second live-streamed jam room performance this week on April 23 as they continue to test a new way to interact with fans during the pandemic.

"Welcome back to another action-packed episode of 'Unfrozen Caveman Rock Band'," joked singer Neil Fallon off the top. "This is a test, it's gonna be brief; we're not doing a full set, we're not doing requests, so if JohnnyBravo666 wants to hear 'Green Buckets', he's gonna have to wait.

"Right now all we have is this laptop with the in-hardware camera and some lights; we're gonna work on that ... add some cameras ... they're heard to get because demand is so high."

Carried live by hennemusic, the Maryland outfit performed 2015's "Noble Savage" and two songs from 2013's "Earth Rocker", including "The Face", and the record's title track.

The April 23 stream follows the group's first livestream test on April 21, where they played 2009's "50,000 Unstoppable Watts", 1993's "El Jefe Speaks" and 2003's "Willie Nelson", with plans to hold more events in the future. Watch the new performance here.

