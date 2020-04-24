Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance

(hennemusic) Clutch delivered their second live-streamed jam room performance this week on April 23 as they continue to test a new way to interact with fans during the pandemic.
"Welcome back to another action-packed episode of 'Unfrozen Caveman Rock Band'," joked singer Neil Fallon off the top. "This is a test, it's gonna be brief; we're not doing a full set, we're not doing requests, so if JohnnyBravo666 wants to hear 'Green Buckets', he's gonna have to wait.
"Right now all we have is this laptop with the in-hardware camera and some lights; we're gonna work on that ... add some cameras ... they're heard to get because demand is so high."
Carried live by hennemusic, the Maryland outfit performed 2015's "Noble Savage" and two songs from 2013's "Earth Rocker", including "The Face", and the record's title track.
The April 23 stream follows the group's first livestream test on April 21, where they played 2009's "50,000 Unstoppable Watts", 1993's "El Jefe Speaks" and 2003's "Willie Nelson", with plans to hold more events in the future. Watch the new performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance
Clutch Streaming Their Complete 2019 Hellfest Performance
Clutch Update Fans On Current State Of 2020 Live Dates
Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation
Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series
Clutch Postpone South American Tour
Clutch Announce Limited Edition Box Set
Clutch Release New Version Of 'Spacegrass'
Volbeat Recruit Clutch For U.S. Spring Tour
Collective Soul Surprise Release Demo Song- Bruce Springsteen Does Acoustic Jam For Pandemic Relief- Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars'- Corey Taylor- more
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Collective Soul Surprise Release Demo Song
Bruce Springsteen Does Acoustic Jam For Pandemic Relief
Rival Sons Frontman Unplugs For 'Shooting Stars'
What Guns N' Roses Icon Would Change About Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment
Trivium's Full 2019 Download Fest Performance To Stream Online
Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance
Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' Anniversary