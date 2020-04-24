.

Trivium's Full 2019 Download Fest Performance To Stream Online

Keavin Wiggins | 04-24-2020

Trivium

Knotfest.com will be continuing their weekly full concert streaming series this week by presenting Trivium's set from last year's Download festival.

The special broadcast will be taking place this April 25th at 8pm BST/ 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT , and comes as Trivium release their brand new studio album "What The Dead Men Say".

In addition to the Download Festival performance stream, the broadcast will also feature a special video intro from Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and a live chat with Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto with the other members of the band.

The band will also be celebrating the album release with some other special online events including Heafy doing a full album playthrough on his Twitch channel at 3pm ET today (April 24th) and the band hosting a virtual instore from their official site on Monday (April 27th) at 3pm ET.


