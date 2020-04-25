Alter Bridge Salute Covid-19 Frontline Workers With New Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are saluting Covid-19 frontline workers and first responders in a newly-released video for "You Will Be Remembered", a track from their 2016 album, "The Last Hero."
"We wrote You Will Be Remembered as a tribute to anyone who gives themselves in service to others," explains Alter Bridge. "In this current climate, those stories are around us every day and we just wanted to offer our own small visual tribute to some of those people. There are numerous stories and we want to thank everyone that is doing their part to get us through this unprecedented time. Thank You."
This week, Alter Bridge postponed dates for a spring US tour in support of their latest album, "Walk The Sky." The month-long series was set to open in Atlanta, GA on May 1 and included a number of festival appearances. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
