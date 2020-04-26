Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana

(hennemusic) Post Malone rocked a livestream Nirvana tribute concert from his home in Salt Lake City, UT on April 24 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The rapper was joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee for the 75-minute, 15-song performance of hits and fan favorites by the Seattle band.
"@PostMalone and crew are killing it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," tweeted Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic during the show, which was streamed live by hennemusic. "So proud of @PostMalone and crew. Everyone so good so talented. I am moved!!!!! I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!! Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show."
"GOOSEBUMPS!," posted Courtney Love on Instagram after the show. "Go have a margarita @postmalone. Nothing but love from here. Congratulations. 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief." Watch the official video of the livestream here.
