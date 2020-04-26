Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made

A decision about the fate of the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison summer Stadium Tour has not yet been made, according to Bret Michaels.

The Poison frontman was asked about a possible postponement of the trek due to the Covid-19 pandemic during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM this past Thursday (April 23rd).

Bret said that they were no official word yet on the status of the tour and explained, "We'd all have to discuss it as bands and everybody. It comes down to the bands, because you've also got the lives of crew, your production, everybody that's traveling with you.

"And we all would have to make that decision together. And I think you do it when it's right and it's safe, because the first thing that matters is health is number one."

Michaels still wants to do the trek but said, "But our health, the crew's health, the fans' health, that's the first thing." He explained he would love to play the tour "when the health time is right, when we know no one's gonna get sick and we can go out there and bring it a thousand percent." Check out the full interview below:





Related Stories

Poison's Bret Michaels Explains Missing 80s Cruise

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter 2019 In Review

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels 2019 In Review

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Time For New Poison Music Says Bret Michaels

More Poison News



