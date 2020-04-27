Static-X And Dope Robbed of Almost $200K In Gear

Static-X have shared the bad news that their warehouse space that they share with Dope was robbed of almost $200,000 of touring gear amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The band has filed a report with he Los Angeles Police Department and issued the following statement, "We want to encourage our community to keep a close eye on your property and on your facilities during this unprecedented time... We also ask for our fans to keep an eye out for the stolen items and maybe we can help the police find these people."

"The band has publicized a list of stolen equipment, complete with many of the serial numbers. The list includes: Multiple LED video panels, 2 drum kits, 40+ cymbals, various high end audio/video gear, microphones, racks, branded backdrops, etc.

"They have also set up a tip center where you can share any info that may help in the investigation."

Edsel Dope said, "This is tough one to swallow. Our bands are small businesses that have developed and refined our touring systems over years. The amount of time and effort that has gone into building out the tech and AV production alone is hard to quantify. It's alot of money. We own all of our own gear and have built our touring business through years of continuous investment back into ourselves.

"In the end, we recognize that there are far worse things happening around the world. We want to send out positive vibes to everyone in this crazy time. Stay safe, protect yourself from ALL the threats, and take care of each other.

"We will learn from this experience and take the necessary steps to rebuild during this down time, while allowing ourselves to be a cautionary tale for others.

"Stay safe and see you soon!"





