Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Postpone Hella Mega Tour Launch

(hennemusic) Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced that they have been forced to postpone the start of their Hella Mega European tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set to begin in Paris, France on June 13, the bands are shutting down plans for the first five dates of the series, which is currently scheduled to open in Glasgow, Scotland on June 24.

"There's nothing that makes our bands happier than playing shows, and maybe no other tour that we've all been this excited for, but due to the current health crisis, we're having to postpone a number of our European shows," says the three acts in a joint statement.

"We're just as disappointed as you are, but the safety of our fans, staff and touring crew is our top priority. We're working hard to finalize dates for the rescheduled shows next summer, so hold on to those tickets. Keep rocking...safely...at home."

The nine-show run was set to see Green Day performing material from their new album, "Father Of All", with Weezer on the road supporting the May 15 release of "Van Weezer", while Fall Out Boy will issue "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" this November. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Starjets Cover

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers 'That Thing You Do' In Adam Schlesinger Tribute

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Classic

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Avengers Cover

Green Day Reveal Rescheduled Asian Tour Dates

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

More Green Day News



