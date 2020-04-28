.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Streams Starjets Cover

Bruce Henne | 04-28-2020

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is streaming a cover of The Starjets 1979 track, "War Stories", in the latest installment of his weekly cover song series No Fun Mondays.

The single from the Belfast, Northern Ireland band's lone studio album, "God Bless The Starjets", reached No. 51 on the UK singles charts.

"Welcome to No Fun Mondays," announced Armstrong at the project's launch last month. "Going to release a cover song every week until we're let back out into the world."

The rocker kicked off the series with a Tommy James and the Shondells classic, which was followed by a Johnny Thunders track, a 1986 Bangles hit written by Prince, a tune by San Francisco, CA punk outfit The Avengers, and a cover of the title track to the 1996 film, "That Thing You Do." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


