Def Leppard Guitarist Rocks Hysteria In New Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collens performs the title track to the band's 1987 smash, "Hysteria", in a newly-released video from SiriusXM.

Filmed earlier this year at the satellite radio company's studios, the footage comes on the heels of the group's recent "Let's Get Rocked At Home Weekend" on the SiriusXM Hair Nation channel, which saw the UK rockers spinning their biggest hits and sharing the stories behind those songs.

Def Leppard will release a new live package, "London To Vegas", on May 29th and they are currently scheduled to join Motley Crue for a US stadium tour that will begin in Jacksonville, FL on June 18. See the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





