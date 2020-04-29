Guns N' Roses Working On 'Killer New' Music

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan's wife Susan says in a new interview that the new material the band is working on is "pretty epic" and "killer".
Members of the band have previously confirmed that the band planed to work on a new album, the first to feature the reunited lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan since 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?"
Susan Holmes McKagan briefly discussed the new material during an appearance of the Appetite For Distortion podcast. She said, "I will say GN'R have been working fastidiously on killer new stuff.
"And I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do wanna spread the good news, but not detailed news, I guess."
